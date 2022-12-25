Warmer weather is on the way after Crossroads residents braved sub-freezing conditions and strong, cold winds this weekend.
Once an overnight freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service expires at 9 a.m. Monday, the Crossroads could steer clear of temperatures in the 20s and low 30s, although a "brief freeze" could occur Monday night.
The Corpus Christi branch of the National Weather Service issues a freeze warning when temperatures are expected to hover between 27 and 32 degrees for at least two hours. Monday's forecast from the weather service includes high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s in the Crossroads with mostly sunny skies.
According to the weather service in Corpus Christi's outlook for the next five days, a warm front could bring 70-degree days to the region midweek, before isolated rain showers and thunderstorms roll in Thursday and Friday.
Before subfreezing conditions arrive overnight, it is important to make sure furnaces and heaters are working properly, the weather service said. Indoor heaters should be used with caution.
When spending time outdoors while a freeze warning is in effect, consider dressing in layers and covering skin that would otherwise be exposed to the elements, the weather service said. Limiting the amount of time both people and pets stay outside is also recommended.
Gallery: Victoria's winter wonderland
Restaurateur James Munsch discovered what appeared to be a "winter wonderland" an area off North Navarro Street, apparently caused by a burst pipe. Munsch and daughter, Chayanoot Munsch, took a break from running errands for his restaurant, Noot's Thai Kitchen, to stroll through the wonderland at the edge of Victoria Country Club. "The country club looked to have sprung a leak and formed icicles on the two trees parted by a sidewalk, the steel cable that borders the sidewalk and utility poles too," he said. His daughter, namesake of the restaurant, was a perfect model for the moment. The National Weather Service said the weather will reach seasonal temperatures by Tuesday.
"Freezing temperatures may impact young, sensitive plants, pets, and outdoor irrigation systems," weather service Corpus Christi forecasters said in a Sunday update.
While traveling for the holidays, the weather service said drivers should try to maintain the appropriate tire pressure for their vehicle and at least a half a tank of gasoline during the trip. Travelers can prepare for emergencies by storing blankets and a supply kit.