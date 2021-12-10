Warm, sunny weather is expected Friday, but cooler temperatures are on the horizon this weekend.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Windy conditions are expected, with gusts of up to 28 miles per hour.
A low of 58 is forecast tonight.
There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms overnight, mainly after 3 a.m.
Saturday's high will be just 66 degrees, and temperatures are expected to drop to 42 by the evening.
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday, and winds could once again reach 28 miles per hour, worsening the chill.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 64 and a low of 49.
