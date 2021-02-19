'The last for a long stretch,' Crossroads to brace for one more night of freezing temperatures

Crossroads residents can expect temperatures in the high 50s this weekend after one more night and morning with sub-freezing temperatures Friday night and Saturday morning.
The region is under a freeze warning Friday night and will see temperatures around the mid-20s, according to the National Weather Service.
The freezing temperatures could have a significant impact on plants, pets and exposed water piping. Elderly persons or children could suffer hypothermia if exposed to a long duration of extremely cold temperatures, according to an NWS news release.
Friday night will make the sixth consecutive day the region has seen temperatures below freezing, said Christina Barron, a meteorologist with the weather service.
This falls short of the region's December 1983 record for consecutive days with freezing temperatures. Then, Crossroads residents bore 11 straight days of frigid temperatures.
Many of the inland counties will see temperatures in the mid-to-low 20s, while coastal counties will be in the 30s. The freeze warning will pass Saturday morning.
"Another cold freezing night is in store for South Texas, but it could be the last for a long stretch," said a National Weather Service forecast.
A high of 58 degrees is expected through Saturday and is expected to dip into the high-40s that evening.
Temperatures Monday and Tuesday are forecast to stay above freezing.
