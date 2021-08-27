As football season begins Friday, the forecast calls for a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but Tropical Storm Ida, which has formed in the Gulf, appears unlikely to hit the Crossroads.
The National Weather Service's latest projections indicate the storm is likely to travel over western Cuba and become a major hurricane as it heads toward the Louisiana coast this weekend. Along the Texas coast, the storm could produce minor coastal flooding and rip currents.
In Victoria, rain is likeliest after 1 p.m. Friday. Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
A high of 88 degrees is expected, with a low of 74 tonight.
Saturday, there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with rain likeliest in the afternoon. A high of 91 is expected, with heat index values reaching 105.
Sunday's forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain and a high of 94 degrees.
