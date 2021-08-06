Another round of thunderstorms is likely Friday, continuing a stormy week in the Crossroads.
There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with the highest probability between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
Otherwise, partly sunny weather is forecast, with a high of 91 degrees and heat index values reaching 106.
Due to the high heat, those working outside are urged to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and wear loose-fitting clothing. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 76 is forecast tonight.
Saturday, sunny weather is likely, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. A high of 92 is expected, with heat index values reaching 105.
Sunday's forecast calls for sunny, breezy weather, with a high of 95 and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.
