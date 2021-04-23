The Victoria area should expect thunderstorms on Friday before a sunny and warm weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Storms are most likely between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service, and there will be a high of 79 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
The chance of storms will decrease to about 30% on Friday night before a sunny and mostly clear weekend.
On Saturday, there will be a high near 88 degrees and on Sunday, the high is forecast to be about 85 degrees.
