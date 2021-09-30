Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are most likely between 2 and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. There is a 60% chance of rain.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
A high of 88 degrees is forecast, with a low of 73 tonight.
Overnight, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain is likely, with higher amounts possible.
There is a 70% chance of thunderstorms on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.