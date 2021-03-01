Strong gusts of wind are possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service, and showers and thunderstorms are likely.
Winds of 15 to 18 miles per hour are forecast, with gusts of 24 miles per hour, but a hazardous weather outlook from the meteorological agency says gusts could get as high as 40 miles per hour.
There is a 60% chance of rain, mainly before 2 p.m. Between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain is expected, though higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
A high of 60 degrees is expected, with a low of 47 tonight.
Tomorrow, there is a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m., but the skies are expected to gradually clear.
