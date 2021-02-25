Mild, cloudy weather is expected Thursday and showers are possible.
A high of 74 degrees is expected with a low of 59 tonight, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of showers.
Patchy fog is likely before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Visibilities of a couple miles are expected in most places, but some areas will see visibilities of a quarter mile or less at times. Drivers should use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between their vehicle and others.
There is a 20% chance of showers Friday. Tomorrow's high is expected to be 69 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.