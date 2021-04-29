Thursday's forecast calls for cloudy weather with a high of 83 degrees and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms are most likely to occur before 2 p.m.
There is a high risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches today. Swimmers should be careful.
A low of 70 is forecast tonight. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely, though thunderstorms could bring higher amounts.
Friday is likelier to be stormy. There is a 70% chance of thunderstorms and between a half inch and three quarters of an inch of precipitation is possible.
