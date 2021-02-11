Showers, wind, fog and potential thunderstorms are all in the mix for Thursday's weather forecast in Victoria, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 43 is expected along with a low of 38 tonight. This marks the beginning of what is expected to be a prolonged cold stretch in South Texas, and temperatures may plummet well below freezing Sunday into Monday.
There is an 80% likelihood of showers today. Isolated thunderstorms are possible today and tonight. Between half an inch and three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible.
Patchy fog will remain possible today primarily close to the heavier showers and storms. Expect reduced visibilities of one to three miles or less at times. Drivers should use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between their vehicles and others.
A north wind of 17 miles per hour is forecast with gusts of up to 22 miles per hour.
Highs in the mid-40s and lows in the 30s are forecast for the next several days.
Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills are forecast over the weekend, with temperatures currently expected to fall into the 20s Sunday night and the teens Monday night.
Here is advice from The Advocate on how to prepare for the potential deep freeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.