Clear skies and breezy weather are forecast Thursday, with temperatures dipping into the 40s again tonight.
The National Weather Service predicts a high of 72 today and a low of 48 overnight. Similar conditions are forecast through the weekend.
Winds of 13 to 17 miles per hour with gusts of up to 22 miles per hour are also expected today.
