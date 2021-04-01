While mild weather is expected inland, strong winds are expected to cause rough conditions along coastal bays and beaches Thursday.
A high of 70 degrees is forecast today, with a low of 45 expected tonight. Sunny weather is likely with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.
Off the coast, the National Weather Service has extended a gale warning until 1 p.m. today. Strong northeasterly winds are expected to gust up to 45 knots over open waters with waves ranging from 8 to 13 feet.
A small craft advisory is in place across bays and waterways along the Gulf and poor driving conditions are possible along beach access roads and low-lying areas near the coast.
