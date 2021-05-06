Thursday's forecast calls for blue skies and a high of 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 60 is forecast tonight.
Friday is expected to be sunny and windy with a high of 84 and a low of 67.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.
