After fog and clouds clear Thursday morning, the afternoon is forecast to be sunny with a high of 89 degrees.
Dense fog is expected until 10 a.m., with visibilities of two to four miles and as low as a quarter miles in some patches. Drivers should use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between their vehicle and others.
Tonight is likely to be cloudier with a low of 68 degrees and moderate winds.
Sunny weather and highs in the mid-80s are expected through the weekend.
