Sunny weather is expected Thursday, with a high of 94 degrees and heat index values reaching up to 106.
It will also be windy, with gusts reaching up to 22 miles per hour.
Due to the high heat, those working outside are advised to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and wear loose-fitting clothing, according to a National Weather Service advisory. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 78 is expected tonight.
There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms on Friday.
