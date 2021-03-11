The National Weather Service forecasts another breezy day Thursday, with a high of 79 expected.
Winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour are forecast with gusts of up to 26 miles per hour.
Mostly cloudy skies are likely.
A low of 67 degrees is forecast tonight.
Similar weather is expected Friday and Saturday.
There is a 50% chance of showers after midnight Sunday, increasing to a 60% chance Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.