Thursday is expected to bring showers to the Crossroads.
With a 60% chance for rain, between a tenth and quarter inch of rain are predicted to fall during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 65 degrees and cloudy skies are also forecast.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 50 degrees are expected.
Friday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees are forecast with clear skies and a low of 39 degrees that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.