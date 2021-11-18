Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with winds gusting up to 26 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 67 degrees is forecast with a low of 50 tonight.
Blue skies are expected on Friday, and the cooler weather will continue, with a high of 68 and a low of 49.
However, warmer weather is likely this weekend.
