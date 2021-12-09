Higher temperatures and breezy conditions are expected Thursday.
Today's high will reach 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly cloudy, with areas of fog before 9 a.m.
Due to the fog, visibilities of 1 to 3 miles are expected, with "a few locations briefly experiencing visibilities of 1/4 mile or less at times."
Drivers should put their low-beam headlights on and leave extra distance between their vehicle and others.
A low of 69 is forecast tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.