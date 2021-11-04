Thursday will be cool and breezy with a 30% chance of showers before noon.
A high of just 60 degrees is expected with a low of 49 tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Breezes could gust up to 20 miles per hour.
The next few days are likely to be sunny and cool, with highs of about 70 and lows of about 50.
