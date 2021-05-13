Cooler weather continues Thursday. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees and a low of 63.
Friday, temperatures are expected to rise back into the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 4 p.m.
There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
