Highs in the 90s are expected through the weekend in the Crossroads.
Thursday's forecast calls for partly sunny weather with a high of 90 and a low of 77, according to the National Weather Service.
Humid conditions will continue to produce heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees in the days ahead. Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and remain in air-conditioned areas when possible.
Those spending time outside should take frequent breaks and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
Pets and children should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches today. Swimmers should use caution.
Moderate flooding continues along the Guadalupe River near Bloomington, affecting Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties.
