Aside from a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the morning, Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
A high of 93 degrees is forecast, along with a heat index of 107.
Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and stay in air-conditioned areas when possible. Those working outside should wear light, loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks.
Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 79 is forecast tonight.
