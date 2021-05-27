Thursday is forecast to be sunny and breezy with a high of 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 75 is forecast tonight.
Minor coastal flooding is expected to persist along the Gulf Coast today, potentially making some beach access roads impassable and inundating low-lying areas along bays and intracoastal waterways. Moderate rip currents are also likely, which could create dangerous swimming conditions, especially near piers and jetties.
A flood warning remains in place for the Guadalupe River as moderate flooding continues from Victoria to Bloomington and areas farther south.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 87.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 86 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m.
