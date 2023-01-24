Severe weather greeted the Crossroads as an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.
Tornadoes, rain showers and strong winds were weather risks throughout the day. Multiple tornado warnings were issued in Victoria County during the afternoon.
The Victoria Regional Airport received 2.18 inches of rain Tuesday, making it the wettest Jan. 24 on record, according to Eric Forinash, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
Rick McBrayer, emergency management coordinator for Victoria County, said there were no significant damages in the county.
The only incident in the area of note was an effort to remove an 18-wheeler that drove off U.S. 87 near Bayer Road, McBrayer said. The trailer butted up against railroad tracks after the vehicle landed in a ditch.
A wrecker service removed the vehicle from the area, and the Union Pacific Railroad Company reopened the railroad after shutting it down, McBrayer said.
"We don't know if the 18-wheeler hydroplaned or if it was impacted by the wind," McBrayer said.
Liz Sommerville, a meteorologist with NWS Corpus Christi, said a couple of weather ingredients — warm and moist air, high wind shear and rotating updrafts—were influencing potential tornadic events.
"It is a highly-sheared environment," Sommerville said Tuesday.
A cold front entered Victoria overnight, as temperatures dropped below 45 degrees early Wednesday morning.
"I wouldn't call it a plummet, but it's definitely cooler weather, cooler than it was Monday night," Sommerville said.
The high temperature Wednesday in the Crossroads will likely be in the upper 50s, according to NWS Corpus Christi.