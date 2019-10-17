An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to form a tropical cyclone by Thursday night.
Located in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf as of Thursday morning, the low-pressure area had a 70% chance for tropical-cyclone formation, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather system was forecast to continue northeast over the western Gulf.
No direct impact to South Texas was expected although hazardous seas, rip currents, gusty winds and coastal flooding were possible.
Meanwhile in the Crossroads, temperatures were predicted to dip to 59 degrees Thursday night with a high of 77 degrees and 10% chance for precipitation were forecast for the daytime.
Friday was to predicted to be sunny with a high of 86 degrees and a low of 67 degrees that night.
