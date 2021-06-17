An area of stormy weather in the Gulf of Mexico has been dubbed "Potential Tropical Cyclone 3," according to a Thursday afternoon National Weather Service bulletin.
There is at least a 90% chance the stormy weather could form a cyclone in the next two days, according to another weather service bulletin issued earlier Thursday.
Since Wednesday, the area of stormy weather had become slightly more organized as it continues it predicted track toward Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
The stormy weather, which is expected to move generally northward, is likely to form a tropical or sub-tropical depression over the west-central Gulf of Mexico Thursday night or Friday morning.
As of 4 p.m., tropical storm warnings had been issued for parts of the northern Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida border.
Potential weather impacts to the Crossroads potentially include increased rip current and sea level risks, coastal flooding and high heat index values.
