Tropical Depression Cristobal

The forecast calls for Cristobal to reemerge into the southern Gulf north of the Yucatan late this afternoon/evening, and move into the northern Gulf late this weekend, reaching the Gulf coast early Monday morning.

Tropical Depression Cristobal is expected to reemerge in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday afternoon.

The storm is predicted to move north through the Gulf and make landfall somewhere between the Texas and Mississippi coasts, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.

Cristobal should strengthen and reform into a tropical storm this weekend.

Minor coastal flooding and rip currents are predicted along the Texas coast.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect through Saturday morning during times of high tide for the islands south of Port Aransas.

Additional coastal flood advisories are becoming more likely through early next week.

As Cristobal moves further north, hot weather is likely to increase Monday through Wednesday with peak temperatures on Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 90s are expected through the weekend.

