A tropical depression headed straight for the Crossroads is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Friday morning.
The Victoria Office of Emergency Management and National Hurricane Center are tracking that depression, which is named Tropical Depression Eight, and another storm system, Tropical Storm Gonzalo, according to news releases issued Thursday.
After Tropical Depression Eight intensifies into a tropical storm, it will be named Tropical Storm Hanna.
A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds between 39-73 mph. A tropical depression is a cyclone in which the maximum sustained winds are 38 miles per hour or less.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect along the nearly the entire Texas coast from Port Mansfield to High Island until further notice, according to the National Weather Service, and weather warnings also could be issued.
Located in the central Gulf of Mexico as of Thursday afternoon, Tropical Depression Eight could produce widespread heavy rain between three and five inches with up to eight inches some places.
Current models place the Crossroads near the center of the weather system's path.
That heavy rain is most likely to occur from Friday night to Saturday night with landfall occurring Saturday morning.
Tropical-storm-force winds, minor coastal flooding and an increased rip current risk are also possible.
Meteorologists and Victoria emergency officials also are tracking another severe weather system in the western Atlantic Ocean.
Although meteorologists predict Tropical Storm Gonzalo to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, its course still remains uncertain.
Victoria emergency experts advise families, businesses and organizations to develop emergency plans to prepare for and respond to severe weather events such as these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.