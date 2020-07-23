A tropical depression headed straight for the Crossroads is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Friday morning.

The Victoria Office of Emergency Management and National Hurricane Center are tracking that depression, which is named Tropical Depression Eight, and another storm system, Tropical Storm Gonzalo, according to news releases issued Thursday.

After Tropical Depression Eight intensifies into a tropical storm, it will be named Tropical Storm Hanna.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds between 39-73 mph. A tropical depression is a cyclone in which the maximum sustained winds are 38 miles per hour or less.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect along the nearly the entire Texas coast from Port Mansfield to High Island until further notice, according to the National Weather Service, and weather warnings also could be issued.

Located in the central Gulf of Mexico as of Thursday afternoon, Tropical Depression Eight could produce widespread heavy rain between three and five inches with up to eight inches some places.

Current models place the Crossroads near the center of the weather system's path.

That heavy rain is most likely to occur from Friday night to Saturday night with landfall occurring Saturday morning.

This week's forecast as of Thursday

Heavy rain and storms are expected in the Crossroads as a severe tropical weather system approaches the Texas coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds, minor coastal flooding and an increased rip current risk are also possible.

Meteorologists and Victoria emergency officials also are tracking another severe weather system in the western Atlantic Ocean.

Although meteorologists predict Tropical Storm Gonzalo to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, its course still remains uncertain.

Victoria emergency experts advise families, businesses and organizations to develop emergency plans to prepare for and respond to severe weather events such as these.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

