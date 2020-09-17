A disturbed weather system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico strengthened Thursday, forming into tropical cyclone, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists are continuing to monitor the cyclone, which has been named Tropical Depression 22. The depression is producing an increasing amount of showers and thunderstorms.
The depression is expected to strengthen into tropical storm while moving slowly over the western Gulf during the next few days.
The depression’s impacts to South Texas remain uncertain.
