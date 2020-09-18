Tropical Depression 22 in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical storm on Friday.
The depression was located about 341 miles from Port Aransas and was moving north-northeast at 7 mph as of 10 a.m. Friday. The system is expected to move over the western Gulf through the weekend and eventually make a westward turn late this weekend into early next week, according to the weather service.
There's a possibility that the depression could become Tropical Storm Alpha on Friday.
The depression is expected to impact South Texas with "tropical storm force winds" along the Middle Texas coast on Sunday evening or as early as Saturday evening.
Rain will increase from west to east across the region, with the highest amount falling near the center of the depression. Up to 10 inches of rain are expected to fall across the Coastal Bend, according to the weather service. Flash flooding may be occur in areas that receive the heaviest rainfall.
A coastal flood watch will be in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday through Tuesday afternoon with up to 3 feet of flooding possible. Storm track development could result in high wave heights. The preliminary forecast is 9 to 13 foot waves, with occasional 15 foot waves Sunday through Tuesday.
