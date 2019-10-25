A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves toward the Louisiana coast on Friday.
"Tropical Depression 17 is expected to move north-northeast and could become a tropical storm this afternoon," according to a National Weather Service bulletin. "However, this system will eventually merge with a cold front then become a post-tropical low with associated gale-force winds."
No direct impact to the middle Texas Coast is expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.