A tropical depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm Sunday and reach the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week.
Saturday night, Tropical Depression 28 was moving north-northwest at 2 mph with 30-mph sustained winds and located about 1,000 miles southeast of Port Aransas, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.
The tropical depression was upgraded from an area of low pressure Saturday.
As of Saturday, it was still to early to determine the tropical depression's potential impacts to South Texas.
Nevertheless, the weather service said the weather system could bring increased wave heights and rip current risk as it moves into the Gulf.
