A tropical storm that could impact parts of Texas could might landfall near the end of the weekend.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is predicted to remain in the Bay of Campeche for the next few days before moving north in the northern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is forecast to reach portions of Texas, Louisiana and Alabama.

Minor coastal flooding and a high risk of rip current could result as early as Friday and continue through the weekend.

In the Crossroads, a slight to moderate chance for rain and storms is predicted Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures should stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s until the weekend, which could be slightly warmer.

The weekend should be clear.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

