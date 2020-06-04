Tropical Storm Cristobal could increase temperatures in the Crossroads.
"Being on the western side of a tropical system typically leads to much warmer or even hotter conditions, according to a National Weather Service bulletin. "That said, current forecast temperatures are expected to warm into the low-to-mid 90s along the coast to 100-110 degrees across much of the inland areas early next week, with the forecast calling for the hottest temperatures on Tuesday as remnants of Cristobal push farther inland."
With high humidity expected Tuesday, "feel like" temperatures could reach between 110 and 115 degrees.
Thursday, Cristobal had weakened some after making contact with portions of the coast in Mexico and Central America.
Friday, the storm is expected to reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico before moving north during the weekend.
Landfall is predicted to occur anywhere from the northern Texas coast to the Mississippi coast.
Minor coastal flooding and rip currents are expected to occur along the central Texas Coast through the weekend.
