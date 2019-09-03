Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fernand expected along southern Coastal Bend

Tropical Storm Fernand was unlikely to bring much rain to the Crossroads as it continues toward the Mexican coast on Wednesday.

"Tropical Storm Fernand will continue moving west before making landfall along the northeast coast of Mexico later today," according to the National Weather Service. "Little, if any, intensification is expected before landfall. The system will weaken as it moves inland and should remain south of the Rio Grande while dissipating."

Fernand was predicted to make landfall on the northeastern coast of Mexico about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was about 95 miles northeast of Tampico, Mexico, moving at 6mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Puerto Altamira, Mexico, to the mouth of the Rio Grande River.

Although the storm was predicted to bring an increase in winds, rain and tides along the southern Coastal Bend, little effect was forecast for the Crossroads.

In the Crossroads, heat and clear skies were forecast through the week.

Wednesday, a high of 98 degrees and heat index as hot as 107 degrees were expected with 9-16 mph winds and 21-mph gusts.

That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 75 degrees were predicted.

Thursday was to be sunny and hot with a high of 100 degrees and heat index as hot as 107 degrees.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 74 degrees were forecast for that night.

Minor coastal flooding is likely along beaches from Mustang Island south to North Padre Island. This threat is being enhanced by high astronomical tides this evening which may cause further flooding Wednesday evening.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

