Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday morning before attaining hurricane strength by Tuesday afternoon. Laura is likely to intensify further into a Category 2 hurricane as it moves into the central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, with some potential for it to become a major Category 3 or stronger hurricane.

Tropical Storm Laura could strengthen to a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Monday morning, the storm system was predicted to make landfall on the upper Texas or Louisiana coast.

Located in the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana and Mississippi, Tropical Storm Marco has become less organized and is expected to weaken after making landfall Monday night.

That system is predicted to make landfall along the Louisiana coast.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to enter the Gulf by early Tuesday morning before attaining hurricane strength by Tuesday afternoon.

Laura is likely to intensify further, becoming a Category 2 hurricane as it moves into the Central Gulf on Wednesday.

It could form a major hurricane with a strength of Category 3 or stronger.

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall Monday night on the Louisiana coast.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

