Tropical Storm Laura could strengthen to a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Monday morning, the storm system was predicted to make landfall on the upper Texas or Louisiana coast.
Located in the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana and Mississippi, Tropical Storm Marco has become less organized and is expected to weaken after making landfall Monday night.
That system is predicted to make landfall along the Louisiana coast.
Tropical Storm Laura is expected to enter the Gulf by early Tuesday morning before attaining hurricane strength by Tuesday afternoon.
Laura is likely to intensify further, becoming a Category 2 hurricane as it moves into the Central Gulf on Wednesday.
It could form a major hurricane with a strength of Category 3 or stronger.
