Calhoun and Refugio counties are under a tropical storm warning through Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said Monday.
The weather service's Corpus Christi office said the storm, which was 485 miles from Port Aransas at 10 a.m. Monday, could bring wind gusts as high as 60 mph. Coastal communities in the Crossroads could receive anywhere from a half-inch to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.
Victoria County could receive up to a half-inch of rain through Wednesday, according to a projection issued Monday by the weather service.
The storm system, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, could arrive around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a graphic provided by the weather service. As of 10 a.m. Monday, the storm was moving west at 16 mph.
"If you need to travel please use extreme caution and never drive through a flooded road," the weather service wrote on its social media pages Monday morning. "Remember, turn around don't drown."
Power outages could occur in areas in the storm's path, the weather service said.
