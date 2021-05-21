A low-pressure area in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to bring scattered storms to the Crossroads, along with minor coastal flooding and an increased risk of rip currents along the coast.
The area has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical system as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
In Victoria, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, primarily in the afternoon. A high of 82 degrees is forecast, with a low of 70 tonight.
A flood warning remains in place in the Crossroads until further notice. Moderate flooding is expected to continue along the Guadalupe River from Victoria toward Bloomington and areas south. The river is expected to crest Saturday in Victoria and Sunday in Bloomington and could flood Riverside Park and cut off livestock in low-lying areas from Cuero to Tivoli.
The disturbance in the Gulf could bring 6- to 8-foot waves with swells of up to 10 feet, which could lead to minor flooding and create poor driving conditions along the coast.
Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is forecast east of I-37 through Saturday, with locally higher amounts possible.
More stormy weather is ahead. There is a moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into early next week.
