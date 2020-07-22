Meteorologists tracking tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico

A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, central and southern Florida, as well as western Cuba. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days.

Meteorologists are monitoring a tropical wave headed toward Texas that could form a depression in the next few days.

As of Wednesday, the area of low pressure was in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical wave is expected to move into the northwestern Gulf by Thursday or Friday and potentially form a tropical depression by then.

Meteorologists estimate a medium, or 40% chance, of formation in the next 48 hours.

In the Crossroads, occasional stormy weather is forecast through the week and into the weekend.

That stormy weather is forecast to be most intense Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday, a 30% chance for rain is predicted mainly before 4 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 96 degrees.

Heat index values could reach 109 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate.

