A tropical wave near Cuba traveling toward the Texas coast has a medium chance of becoming a tropical cyclone later this week.
Although impacts to South Texas are still uncertain, meteorologists estimate the area of low pressure has a 40% chance of cyclone formation, according to the National Weather Service.
Another low pressure system in the southern Atlantic ocean has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next couple days.
But less than favorable weather conditions should limit the development of that second area of low pressure, according to the weather service.
Stormy weather is predicted for the Crossroads into the weekend, and temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-90s.
Tuesday, a high of 91 degrees is forecast with a 50% chance for storms.
Wednesday, a high of 93 degrees is forecast with a 50% chance for storms.
