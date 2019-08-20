For almost two weeks, Victoria County has experienced temperatures of 100 degrees or more.
Tuesday would mark the tenth straight day of triple-digit heat, according to the National Weather Service.
That streak was most recently matched in the summer of 2014, which brought 15 consecutive days of 100 degrees or more.
But a slight chance for rain could cool the Crossroads a bit Tuesday.
With a 20% chance for rain and storms, temperatures were expected to reach 98 degrees, and the heat index value was predicted to reach as high as 105 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 77 degrees were forecast for that evening.
Wednesday, a 98-degree high and heat index of 106 degrees was expected with again a 20% chance for rain and showers.
That night, the 20% chance of precipitation was expected to continue with partly cloudy skies and a low of 78 degrees.
