Tuesday is expected to be breezy with a high of 74 degrees and a 20% chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of 8 to 14 miles per hour with gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are forecast.
A low of 56 is expected tonight.
Tomorrow, there is a 40% chance of showers and the high is expected to be 67 degrees.
A cloudy, rainy week lies ahead. There is between a 20% and 40% chance of showers every day through Monday.
