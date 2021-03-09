Partly sunny weather is expected on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 77 degrees.
A low of 61 is expected tonight.
Patchy fog could occur in some areas this morning, and there is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Gulf Coast today. Swimmers should be careful.
Today's forecast also calls for winds of 8 to 18 miles per hour with gusts up to 23 miles per hour.
The mild weather is expected to last through the end of the work week. The forecast for Wednesday through Friday calls for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
