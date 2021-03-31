Tuesday's forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms in the morning followed by a high of 82 degrees and strong winds in the afternoon.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Winds are expected to pick up to 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon. Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy.
A low of 67 is forecast tonight.
Cooler weather is expected in the days ahead, with highs around 70 degrees and lows in the mid-40s and 50s.
There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday morning.
