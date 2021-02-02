Tuesday's forecast calls for blue skies and a high of 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 48 is expected tonight.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 75 and a low of 60, along with winds gusting up to 18 miles per hour.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 80 and a low of 54, along with winds gusting up to 22 miles per hour.
The sunny weather is likely to last through the weekend and into early next week.
