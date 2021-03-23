Victoria is expected to get a hint of summer weather Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.
Tonight is likely to be cloudier with a low of 60.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday and between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday.
Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s are expected to continue through the end of the week.
