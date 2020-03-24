Warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday.
A high of 87 degrees and cloudy skies that are predicted to turn mostly sunny are forecast for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 65 degrees are predicted.
Wednesday, a high of 89 degrees and sunny skies are expected.
That night, a low of 66 degrees and increasingly cloudy skies are forecast.
