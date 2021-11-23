Tuesday will be sunny, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 73 degrees is forecast, with a low of 57 this evening.
Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 79.
Stormy weather is likely on Thanksgiving.
There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, and winds could gust up to 28 miles per hour.
